Megacoin One Day Volume Reaches $898.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $898.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0337 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.57 or 0.00384198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,397,495 coins. Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

