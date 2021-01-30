Megacoin Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $898.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.57 or 0.00384198 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000205 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003364 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0947 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,397,495 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

