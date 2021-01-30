Melon Price Hits $38.88 on Exchanges (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. One Melon token can now be purchased for $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market capitalization of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00068619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $314.32 or 0.00916127 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00051765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,577.52 or 0.04597856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00029851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Melon Profile

Melon (MLN) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Melon

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

