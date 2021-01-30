Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $136.55

Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) (LON:MRO) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $136.55 and traded as high as $171.20. Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) shares last traded at $168.50, with a volume of 11,803,741 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 151.38 ($1.98).

The company has a market capitalization of £8.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 175.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 136.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.44, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, air management, and other industrial businesses. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the design, development, manufacturing, and integration of driveline technologies; and electric powertrains and intelligent all-wheel drive systems.

