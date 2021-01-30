Menhaden PLC (MHN.L) (LON:MHN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $100.57

Menhaden PLC (MHN.L) (LON:MHN) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.57 and traded as low as $98.00. Menhaden PLC (MHN.L) shares last traded at $100.00, with a volume of 25,744 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 90.71.

Menhaden PLC (MHN.L) Company Profile (LON:MHN)

The Company's investment objective is to generate long-term Shareholder returns, predominantly in the form of capital growth, by investing in businesses and opportunities, irrespective of their size, location or stage of development, delivering or benefiting from the efficient use of energy and resources.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Menhaden PLC (MHN.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menhaden PLC (MHN.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.