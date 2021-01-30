MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $207,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,806,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,779.51 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,121.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,744.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,343.10.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.96) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,370.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora cut MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,585.35.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

