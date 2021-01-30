Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,424,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,288,000 after buying an additional 168,014 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 98,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.43. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

