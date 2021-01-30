Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,182,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 661,388 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.17% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $342,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 34.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 883,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,254,000 after buying an additional 226,137 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $245,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRK stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $89.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

