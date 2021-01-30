Merculet (MVP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $211,423.00

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Merculet has a market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $211,423.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 45.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00132905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00265953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00067153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00065712 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,163.19 or 0.92326465 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,289,141,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

