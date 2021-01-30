Mercury Price Up 113.2% Over Last 7 Days (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Mercury has traded up 113.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mercury token can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a total market cap of $952,536.73 and $90,981.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00132988 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00067199 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.83 or 0.00264064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00065083 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31,108.31 or 0.91443462 BTC.

About Mercury

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

