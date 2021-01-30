Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) & Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) Financial Analysis

Lyons Bancorp (OTCMKTS:LYBC) and Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Lyons Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and Meridian Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyons Bancorp $58.42 million 2.17 $11.01 million N/A N/A Meridian Bancorp $279.42 million 2.84 $67.00 million $1.30 11.65

Meridian Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lyons Bancorp.

Dividends

Lyons Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Meridian Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Meridian Bancorp pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Meridian Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lyons Bancorp and Meridian Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyons Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Meridian Bancorp 23.56% 8.74% 1.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lyons Bancorp and Meridian Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyons Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Meridian Bancorp 0 0 0 1 4.00

Meridian Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.99%. Given Meridian Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Meridian Bancorp is more favorable than Lyons Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Lyons Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Meridian Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Meridian Bancorp beats Lyons Bancorp on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lyons Bancorp Company Profile

Lyons Bancorp Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans comprising residential real estate, commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and direct and indirect consumer installment loans; and residential real estate loans that include classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans, which comprise recreational, auto, personal, and home improvement loans. In addition, the company offers financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services. Further, it provides mortgage, online and mobile banking, account, credit card, online cash management, and merchant services. The company operates 15 branches located in Wayne, Onondaga, Yates, Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Cayuga counties, New York. Lyons Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1852 and is based in Lyons, New York.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate loans, which are secured by properties, such as office buildings, industrial facilities, and retail facilities; one- to four-family residential loans, such as mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase or refinance existing homes; multi-family real estate loans; construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, loans secured by savings or certificate accounts, credit builders, and annuity and overdraft loans. In addition, the company offers non-deposit financial products, such as mutual funds, annuities, stocks, and bonds through third-party broker-dealer; and long-term care insurance products. It is also involved in the securities transactions business. The company operates 42 full-service locations, one mobile branch, and three loan centers. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is based in Peabody, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Lyons Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyons Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.