Meridian Network 1-Day Volume Tops $553,949.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meridian Network has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $553,949.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meridian Network has traded down 42.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.66 or 0.00096789 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003369 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00012736 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Meridian Network Token Profile

LOCK is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,925,158 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meridian Network Token Trading

Meridian Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.