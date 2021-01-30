Metadium (META) Trading 4.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Metadium has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $10.53 million and $774,388.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00070696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.07 or 0.00916905 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00054591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.08 or 0.04619039 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002938 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018652 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Metadium Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

