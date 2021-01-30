Metaverse ETP (ETP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $729,185.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $9.64 million and $729,185.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Metaverse ETP alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,379.30 or 0.04020111 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00022029 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Metaverse ETP Profile

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,741,656 coins and its circulating supply is 79,741,552 coins. The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metaverse ETP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metaverse ETP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.