Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 86.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 28,329 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.26% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $69,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. XTX Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. XTX Markets LLC now owns 354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $1,317,282.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total value of $458,802.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,765.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,004 shares of company stock worth $3,552,170 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $823.08.

MTD stock opened at $1,168.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,179.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,051.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

