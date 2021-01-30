MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.87

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and traded as high as $5.95. MFS Special Value Trust shares last traded at $5.83, with a volume of 11,323 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.54.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0454 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This is a positive change from MFS Special Value Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust stock. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.22% of MFS Special Value Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

