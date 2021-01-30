MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Acquired by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 29,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MGP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.39.

Shares of MGP opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.488 dividend. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.69%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

