MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.24.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $28.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,835,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170,967. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 2.42.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 20.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $283,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 34.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 356,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 56,990 shares in the last quarter. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.