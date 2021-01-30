Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $324.89

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $324.89 and traded as high as $452.80. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) shares last traded at $445.10, with a volume of 1,937,386 shares trading hands.

MCRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 429.29 ($5.61).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 424.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 324.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

