Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $134.44.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Cowen raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $155.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $200,363.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

