Microchip Technology (MCHP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.51-1.63 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.51 to $1.63 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $136.11 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $155.36. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.88 and its 200 day moving average is $119.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.44.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $296,558.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,885 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,206 shares of company stock worth $928,698 over the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

