Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Trimmed by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,181 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.3% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $256.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $242.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

