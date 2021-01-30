Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Aspen Investment Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

Aspen Investment Management Inc trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,286 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.7% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 133,102 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management raised its position in Microsoft by 1.7% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 92,666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Microsoft by 7.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 60,390 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 27.2% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $231.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus increased their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.66.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

