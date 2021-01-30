Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lowered by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,359 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 5.0% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.66.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $231.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $242.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

