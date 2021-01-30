Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,794 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 0.3% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $231.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $242.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.28 and its 200-day moving average is $213.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.