MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years.

Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $33.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $395.80 million, a P/E ratio of 117.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. Analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

