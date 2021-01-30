Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys Shares of 5,554 SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,554 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,816,000 after buying an additional 19,299 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 881,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,768,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 862,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,748,000 after buying an additional 98,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.56.

SBAC stock opened at $268.67 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $205.20 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of -1,791.01 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.85 and a 200 day moving average of $295.14.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

