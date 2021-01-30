Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $4.60 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 294.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 288.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 235.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 617,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 433,341 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 22,061 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

