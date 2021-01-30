Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $1.97 Million in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DKS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $179,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares in the company, valued at $20,968,394.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock worth $12,308,334. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $67.01 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DKS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.