Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $2.97 Million in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $39.83 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.31.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BK shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

