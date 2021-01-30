Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 111.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 24.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 458,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,962 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 57.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $13,882,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $1,210,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $19.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.