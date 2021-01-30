Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Chevron by 196.8% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 180,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,274,000 after purchasing an additional 119,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price target on Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securiti decreased their price target on Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

