Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 43,022 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,022 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.9% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $61,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 21,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,208,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.28.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $102.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

