MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.42

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and traded as high as $45.76. MinebeaMitsumi shares last traded at $45.38, with a volume of 672 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.39. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.15.

MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. MinebeaMitsumi had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

MinebeaMitsumi Inc manufactures and supplies machined components, and electronic devices and components in Japan, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, and MITSUMI Business. The Machined Components segment offers bearing products, including miniature and small sized ball bearings, rod end and spherical bearings, roller bearings, bushings, precision machined parts for aircraft, and medium- and large-sized ball bearings for aerospace use.

