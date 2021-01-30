Minereum (MNE) 1-Day Volume Reaches $37,738.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a total market cap of $2.94 million and approximately $37,738.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minereum has traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00070725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $310.48 or 0.00913148 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00054219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.76 or 0.04646127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00030900 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018674 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,259,092 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

