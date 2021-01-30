Minereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.81 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Minereum has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One Minereum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Minereum has a market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $48,023.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00066539 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.74 or 0.00850679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00049383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.18 or 0.04207263 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00028186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018217 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 11,254,021 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Minereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

