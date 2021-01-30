Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,671 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,914 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the third quarter worth $200,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,346,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in Broadcom by 5.8% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO stock opened at $450.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $439.14 and its 200-day moving average is $377.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.22 billion, a PE ratio of 71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock worth $106,331,627. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.