Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 25,565 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 218.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 191,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 25,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

