Minot Wealth Management LLC Acquires 55,100 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 370.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Newell Brands by 9.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 391,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

