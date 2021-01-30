Minot Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 17,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 418,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $87,077,000 after buying an additional 226,152 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 234,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $48,788,000 after buying an additional 35,697 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 119,289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,838,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $197.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.84 and a 200-day moving average of $196.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

