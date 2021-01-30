Minot Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 16.2% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 4,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 10,079 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 57.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 17.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 38,300 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

NYSE ABT opened at $123.59 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $124.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 billion, a PE ratio of 65.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

