Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 21,980 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 153.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 90,417 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,410,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,953,000 after acquiring an additional 48,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHF RG Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. now owns 143,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.13 and a 1-year high of $32.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.