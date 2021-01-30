Minot Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,244 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $234.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,592 shares of company stock worth $18,443,888 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $225.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.24 and its 200 day moving average is $231.62.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

