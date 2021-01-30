Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 165.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,355,000 after purchasing an additional 659,549 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp increased its position in 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 48,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 9.1% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 21.9% during the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 28,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 223.2% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 4,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $175.66 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $101.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.16 and a 200-day moving average of $166.71.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.58.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

