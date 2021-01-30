Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 274.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 48,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,146,000 after purchasing an additional 33,792 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $93.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of -70.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

