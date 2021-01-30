Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $3.51 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,346 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.87.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,609.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $207.84 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $231.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.25 and a 200-day moving average of $213.03. The company has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

