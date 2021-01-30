Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $124,511,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,167,184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,656,415,000 after buying an additional 957,298 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,627,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,599,000 after acquiring an additional 955,250 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 159.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,169,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $121,522,000 after acquiring an additional 718,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Medtronic by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,339,152 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,074,444,000 after acquiring an additional 659,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $111.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.84. The company has a market capitalization of $149.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $121.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

