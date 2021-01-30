Minot Wealth Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $519.59 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $528.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.99.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

