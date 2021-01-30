Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,831 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.6% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $3,234,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $4,214,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 26,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,023,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $473,887,000 after acquiring an additional 441,804 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $234.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $254.39. The firm has a market cap of $274.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $600,658.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,744,659. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on PayPal from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.53.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.