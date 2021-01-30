Minot Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 466,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,929,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.88.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 5,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $1,321,144.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,463 shares of company stock worth $19,609,509. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK opened at $248.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.61. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.38 and a twelve month high of $268.91.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

